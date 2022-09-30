Police said a man with a gun robbed an eatery in Dubuque on Thursday morning.
Andrew M. Popp, 34, of Woodbury, Minn., was arrested less than two hours later in Maquoketa, Iowa, in a vehicle stolen from Lancaster, Wis., according to Dubuque police.
A press release states that the man later identified as Popp entered Dunkin’, 2660 Dodge St., at about 5:15 a.m., “displayed a handgun and demanded cash.” He then fled with “an undisclosed amount of money.” No injuries were reported.
City cameras tracked the man’s vehicle leaving the city on U.S. 61/151, and area agencies were notified, according to a press release.
Court documents state that at about 7 a.m., the vehicle was located in a parking lot in Maquoketa, with Popp sleeping in the passenger seat.
Police reviewed surveillance footage that showed Popp drive into the parking lot and then move to the passenger’s side of the vehicle.
Popp told police that a friend gave him the vehicle, but authorities confirmed that it had been reported stolen.
Documents state that the weapon used in the Dunkin’ robbery was found in the vehicle.
Maquoketa police stated that Popp refused to provide officers with his name or date of birth but that when a search warrant was executed, a passport was found among Popp’s possessions.
He is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with second-degree theft and interference with official acts.
Dubuque police said they will seek a charge of first-degree robbery in connection with the Dunkin’ gunpoint robbery. A conviction on that charge is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
