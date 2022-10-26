EPWORTH, Iowa -- Authorities said a Dubuque County man threatened law enforcement officers with a Molotov cocktail before he was shocked by a Taser and hospitalized after a fall.

Jordan L. Carr, 34, of Epworth, was arrested at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on warrants charging threat with an explosive or incendiary device, interference with official acts with a weapon, two counts of possession of explosive materials or devices and two counts of reckless use of fire.

