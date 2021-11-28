Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, said last week that a bill that would increase the availability and sales of gasoline with ethanol likely has settled into its final form ahead of the 2022 legislative session.
A renewable fuel standard for gas stations was one of Gov. Kim Reynolds‘ top priorities for this year’s session. And Zumbach — as chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee — has spent more than a year working closely with fellow eastern Iowa lawmaker Rep. Lee Hein — chair of the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee — to bring that priority to fruition.
There was a lot of movement on a bill during the session this year. By early April, it had passed the House’s Ways and Means Committee. But before the end of session, the bill faltered.
“We didn’t get it done last session,” Zumbach told business and government leaders at the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce and Manchester Rotary Club’s annual elected official luncheon. “But we spent a lot of time learning. We spent most of the summer trying to learn what the different players needed.”
He said the various stakeholders were hard to please.
“You have the customers, who know what they want to see at the gas pump,” Zumbach said. “You have the retailers, who know what they want to sell at the pump. You have the ethanol producers and farmers, who have their own needs. It’s a very difficult group of people to bring together.”
The Republican majority in both chambers and the governor’s office also insisted on the standard being tax neutral. Late last week, Zumbach said, an agreement had been made.
“As of this week, we have the governor’s office, the House and the Senate onboard,” he said. “You will have every type of fuel at the gas pump — with a lot of ethanol, with a little ethanol, with no ethanol.”
In an interview with the TH after the luncheon, Zumbach said some pieces of last session’s bill remain, including a requirement that new gas station infrastructure support at least 10% ethanol products.
To get retailers on board with that, Zumbach said he drew inspiration from those doing the best.
“We looked at the retailers who were having success, who were selling the highest volumes of biodiesel and ethanol,” he said. “What were they doing? What business model and skills were they using to get that done? In the bill, we made those strategies available to everyone.”
Zumbach did not provide details but said stakeholders are reviewing the bill now.
“We wanted some level of agreement before we start. Otherwise, there’s too much of a battle when we get down there,” he said. “One thing we learned last year is too many changes through the legislative process during that year created confusion as to what the final product was. They couldn’t remember if this was the new amendment or part of the new one. We just decided to throw that away and start fresh with something that addressed concerns.”
Zumbach expects customers will be happy as well.
“This is a bill that effects everyone every day,” he said. “We’re consuming energy. We’re in and out of gas stations one or two times a week. We needed something to work for everyone.”
Finkenauer calls for suspension of federal gas tax
Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate and former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, made various demands last week that she said would drop gas prices, following President Joe Biden’s direction that the Federal Trade Commission investigate if oil companies were spiking costs.
“The cost of gas is skyrocketing, and it’s hurting working families like the one I grew up in the hardest,” Finkenauer said in a press release. “As families travel to see their loved ones over the holidays, they need immediate relief. While I support efforts to hold big oil accountable, Iowa can’t wait. We need relief now. Congress must act immediately to suspend the federal gas tax until the FTC investigation is complete to save Iowans their hard-earned dollars.”
To replace the revenue gleaned from the gas tax, Finkenauer called for ending corporate tax breaks.
“We must step up and fill the gap in the Highway Trust Fund by ending tax breaks for big corporations that off-shore American jobs,” she said. “It’s unacceptable that companies can be allowed to ship jobs overseas yet still get tax breaks while working families back home are still struggling to get by.”
Endorsements
Longtime former Iowa Rep. Andy McKean — who served 30 years as a Republican before defecting to the Democrats in 2019, then losing his 2020 bid for reelection — endorsed Democrat Admiral Mike Franken‘s bid for the party nomination for the U.S. Senate seat currently filled by U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.
The Iowa Bankers Association recently endorsed Grassley’s bid for reelection.