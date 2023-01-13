Krista Tangen, of Dubuque, takes her son, Trevis, then 4, down a snow slide as part of the annual Ice Fest activities held at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in 2017. This year’s Ice Fest is scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday.
Today, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
7 to 11 p.m. WJOD presents a night of dancing with music from 1990 to 2005. All ages welcome. Admission: $5 per person. More information: dbqfair.com.
Ultimate Rock Hits
Today and Saturday, Mississippi Moon Bar, 301 Bell St.
8 p.m. today and Saturday. Dubuque Symphony Orchestra joins local rock bands to cover hits from the 1970s to today. Must be 21 or older to enter. Admission: $25-$45 per person. Tickets available at: tinyurl.com/se7jrsye. More information: dubuquesymphony.org.
Ice Fest
Saturday and Sunday, National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium, 350 E. Third St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The two-day event gives guests the chance to try cross country skiing and snowshoeing and enjoy some sledding on campus. S’mores and hot chocolate will be available for purchase. Featured indoor activities will include showings of the Smithsonian film “Epic Yellowstone: Fire and Ice,” a scavenger hunt and more. Admission: Included with regular museum admission. More information: rivermuseum.com.
Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute March and Honoree Awards
Sunday, Jackson Park, 1500 Main St., and St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St.
Noon to 2:30 p.m. The Dubuque branch of the NAACP celebrates King’s legacy and others who stand up against injustice with nonviolence. Attendees can gather at noon at Jackson Park for opening comments and remarks, then march to the church at 12:30 p.m. Awards will be presented to area students who submitted work for the tribute. A reception with refreshments will follow the ceremony at the church. Admission: Free. More information: countess14@hotmail.com.
