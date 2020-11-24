A physician who formerly practiced orthopedic surgery in Dubuque was cited by the Iowa Board of Medicine recently for unprofessional conduct.
Dara Parvin, M.D., 54, entered into a combined statement of charges and settlement agreement on Nov. 19, according to a press release from the state board.
The Board of Medicine said Parvin engaged in unprofessional conduct in violation of the laws and rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa.
“Following the overconsumption of alcohol, Dr. Parvin sent suggestive social media messages and made unwanted advances toward a female patient who he had briefly seen in his office several years prior and referred on to another specialist,” according to the release.
The contact was made outside of work hours and outside of a work setting, it noted.
Further, “Dr. Parvin sent suggestive text messages and social media messages to, and made inappropriate comments and unwanted advances toward a colleague,” as well as coworkers, it states.
Under the terms of the agreement, the Iowa Board of Medicine issued Parvin a citation and warning and ordered him to pay a $1,500 civil penalty. Parvin is prohibited from using social media to contact any patient outside of the physician-patient relationship or to make unwanted advances toward colleagues or co-workers. Parvin was placed on probation for a period of two years subject to professional boundaries counseling and board monitoring.
Parvin was employed by UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque beginning in 2015, when he led Finley’s Spine Care.