A Dubuque-based manufacturing company has acquired an Illinois business employing more than 150 people.
A.Y. McDonald recently acquired Val-Matic Valve & Mfg. Corporation, of Elmhurst, Ill, according to a joint press release issued Tuesday by the two entities.
Val-Matic was founded in 1966 and manufactures 14 valve product lines for the water and wastewater, industrial, commercial building construction and plumbing industries. It employs more than 150 workers and operates an additional manufacturing facility in Addison, Ill.
Each company will continue to operate independently with separate management, market strategies and sales operations, the press release stated.
A.Y. McDonald was founded in Dubuque in 1856. It has grown into a leading manufacturer of water works, plumbing, pumps and natural gas products. The fifth-generation, family-owned company now employs more than 400 people in the area.