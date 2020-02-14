ELKADER, Iowa — Clayton County authorities said a traffic stop Wednesday led to the arrest of a drug dealer.
Summer Luster, 32, of West Union, was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
A press release issued Thursday states that a Clayton County Sheriff’s Department deputy pulled over Luster’s vehicle at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on Gunder Road near 190th Street for a traffic violation.
A K-9 from the Prairie du Chien (Wis.) Police Department that responded to the scene indicated that there were drugs in Luster’s vehicle, the release states. In an ensuing search of the vehicle, investigators reported finding 29 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia and about $4,000 in “suspected drug-related currency.”