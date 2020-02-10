The Dubuque City Council will begin holding a series of public meetings about the fiscal year 2021 budget.
The process begins with a meeting on Feb. 17 to establish the maximum amount of taxes the city will collect, according to a press release.
The remaining schedule of meetings, with departmental budgets to be discussed, include:
- Feb. 22: Information services, city Attorney, city clerk, public information, city manager, human resources, cable TV.
- Feb. 24: Health services, human rights, library, airport, finance/budget.
- Feb. 26: Housing and community development, planning, economic development, transportation services.
- Feb. 27: Purchase of services, Five Flags Civic Center, Grand River Center, parks, recreation.
- March 23: Emergency management, emergency communications, police, fire, building services.
- March 25: Water, Water & Resource Recovery Center, public works, engineering
- March 26: Public hearing to adopt the fiscal year 2021 budget.
All meetings will be held at 6 p.m. with the exception of the meeting on Feb. 22, which will be held at 9 a.m.
All meetings will be held in the city council chambers on the second floor of the Historic Federal Building at 350 W. Sixth St. All the meetings will be aired live on CityChannel Dubuque (Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2).
Public input on the FY2021 budget may also be submitted online through the “Balancing Act” budget simulation tool at www.cityofdubuque.org/FY2021budget and through the “Contact Us” option on the city website, www.cityofdubuque.org.