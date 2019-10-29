The MercyOne Dyersville Auxiliary Holiday Festival will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, to Saturday, Nov. 2.
The event is free.
Shopping hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center.
Proceeds from the sale of holiday gifts, decorations, ornaments, jewelry, candles, books, children’s gifts and special foods will support health care programs and services at the hospital and in the community, according to a press release.