A Dubuque credit union has donated $1.3 million to a state foundation to establish a fund to support organizations serving vulnerable communities in Iowa.
DuTrac Community Credit Union today announced the donation to Iowa Credit Union Foundation. The money will establish the DuTrac Community Credit Union Fund, a donor-advised fund overseen by the state foundation.
The money will allow the credit union to offer support to communities and populations in need while also investing the funds so they grow over time, according to a press release.
“Our vision for the DuTrac Fund is that we will be able to help vulnerable communities in our state,” said DuTrac CEO Andrew Hawkinson in the release. “If there is a natural disaster anywhere in Iowa, we want to be able to quickly get funds there to help."
The donation is the largest ever made to Iowa Credit Union Foundation, the release stated.