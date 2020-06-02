ELIZABETH, Ill. -- The Elizabeth Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “Spring Fling” event on Saturday, June 6, to mark the grand opening of two Main Street businesses and to showcase retail opportunities in the village.
The event includes garage sales throughout the village, open shops and a free petting zoo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the train depot, according to a social media post.
A grand opening celebration for Artists & Artisans will take place from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 137 N. Main St. A grand opening for Highway 20 Brewing Company will take place from noon to 8 p.m. at 113 S. Main St.