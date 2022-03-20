A man recently was sentenced to two to five years of probation for a payroll theft from a Dubuque business.
Stacy L. Ishmon, 51, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of second-degree theft. He initially was charged with first-degree theft.
If he violates terms of his probation, Ishmon faces a five-year prison sentence.
Court documents define a charge of second-degree theft as a theft worth between $1,500 and $10,000, though court documents filed last year reported that Ishmon stole more than $60,000.
Documents state that Nordstrom’s distribution center, 5050 Chavenelle Road, reported a theft to police on March 24.
Ishmon, an employee, logged into a software program and adjusted his hourly pay rate from $16.55 to $5,472 per hour, documents state. Ishmon was supposed to make $1,755.26 for the pay period from Dec. 6 to 19, 2020, and instead received a direct deposit of $68,603.31.
He then “stopped showing up for work, did not answer any phone calls and did not respond to any emails,” according to court documents.
Bank records show that, after receiving the large deposit, Ishmon made a $20,000 transfer to another person’s account and made more than $2,000 in withdrawals, according to court documents. Ishmon told the person who received the $20,000 transfer to get two $8,000 checks for Ishmon’s mother and keep the remainder of the money.
Ishmon also made a $9,000 transfer to his son as a “graduation present and to purchase a vehicle,” documents state.