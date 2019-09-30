Police said a man stabbed another during an altercation early Sunday morning in Dubuque.

Curtis K.O. Johnson- Jeffers, 32, of 1605 White St., No. 4, was arrested at 6:26 a.m. in the area of White Street and Central Avenue on charges of willful injury and assault while displaying a weapon, according to police.

Lt. Pablo Ramirez said Johnson-Jeffers stabbed Ernest J. Hunt Sr., 44, no permanent address, at about 3:07 a.m. in the 1400 block of Central Avenue.

“They got into a fight and Hunt was stabbed a couple of times,” Ramirez said.

Hunt was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and Johnson-Jeffers was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital after the fight, Ramirez said.

“They were both treated and released,” he said.

