Mary Lockwood first heard about an opportunity to learn more about law enforcement careers from members of the Dubuque Police Department when she received a letter in the mail.
“I don’t know what kind of list I was on, but I’m glad I was on it,” said the 17-year-old from Dubuque.
She is one of this year’s students in the police exploring program, which holds sessions monthly.
This week, students heard an overview of the Police Department’s criminal investigations division and examined a mock crime scene of where a victim was stabbed.
Students pointed out various pieces of potential evidence, including the knife and blood on a window. They also noted that pop cans and cigarette butts on the mock scene could be used to test for DNA evidence.
The students then broke out into several activities related to processing a crime scene — dusting items for fingerprints, collecting blood swabs and using tools to detect hard-to-see bodily fluids and footprints.
Lt. Rick Fullmer, the program’s adviser, said the meetings provide students with information about careers they can pursue in the law enforcement field and allow them to gain some hands-on experience.
“We want to inspire a career in public service for them,” he said. “Hopefully, we can get them interested. Maybe they find an area of law enforcement that they’re interested in that they can focus on.”
Fullmer said participants also discuss law enforcement principles and what drives people to become police officers.
“Especially now, there’s a lot of questions about modern policing and the role of a police officer and that sort of thing,” Fullmer said. “I really enjoy having those conversations with students about the role of police in society.”
Students have been partaking in the program with Dubuque police officers for a decade, though Fullmer noted it did not take place in 2020 due to COVID-19. The current program started in September and will continue into the spring.
Those participating must have completed eighth grade and be 14 to 20 years old. This year, Fullmer said 30 people are signed up.
Each monthly meeting focuses on a different area of law enforcement.
Charlotte Jones, 14, of Dubuque, said she was excited to learn about DNA analysis at this week’s meeting. She and other students used fingerprint powder to detect prints on a window and pop bottles, then captured the fingerprint impression on a piece of tape.
At previous meetings, Charlotte said, the group toured Dubuque Law Enforcement Center and learned about conducting a traffic stop.
Charlotte said she always wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement, as she likes the idea of helping people on a daily basis and not sitting at a desk all day. She was excited to learn more about the job she would like to do someday.
“It’s a really cool opportunity,” she said. “They do a great job giving you an actual look into it instead of making it look so easy.”
The students were able to practice collecting blood samples during this week’s meeting and also learned how different types of blood-stain patterns can give clues as to what might have occurred at a scene.
Marcus Pagaza, 15, of Dubuque, said learning about the blood-collecting process was his favorite activity of the meeting.
“I’ve always wanted to be a cop, ever since I was little,” he said. “It’s my dream job. I think it would be interesting to help people and save lives.”
Mary said her dream is to become a SWAT team negotiator, a role in which her actions would make a direct impact.
This is Mary’s second year participating in the police exploring program. She said she has enjoyed becoming more familiar with police protocols and the thought process that goes into responding to an incident.
“You get to be kind of creative, but you also have to think things through logically,” she said.