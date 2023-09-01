Farm crop
An old barn is surrounded by a healthy corn crop south of Peosta, Iowa on Thursday.

 Dave Kettering

Even when the air temperature on their Jackson County farm spikes into the 90s, Journey and Azura don’t seem to mind the heat. When it gets that hot, they are likely to spend more time eating than lounging in the shade.

However, Journey and Azura are outliers among their peers. The rest of Brandon and Heather Moore’s dairy cows huddle under shade and sprinklers, doing their best to cool off on especially hot days.

