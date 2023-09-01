Even when the air temperature on their Jackson County farm spikes into the 90s, Journey and Azura don’t seem to mind the heat. When it gets that hot, they are likely to spend more time eating than lounging in the shade.
However, Journey and Azura are outliers among their peers. The rest of Brandon and Heather Moore’s dairy cows huddle under shade and sprinklers, doing their best to cool off on especially hot days.
Journey, Azura and thousands of area livestock face yet another heat wave this weekend, as the National Weather Service predicts temperatures will soar well into the 90s — including 96 on Sunday — in Dubuque and the surrounding area.
Recommended for you
Those temperatures are putting pressure on both livestock and row crops, which, in some areas — including northern Grant County, Wis., and much of northeastern Iowa — are under an extreme drought designation by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Dubuque, Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa largely are under a “severe drought” designation, and parts of Jackson County, Iowa, and Lafayette County, Wis., are experiencing moderate drought conditions, the U.S. Drought Monitor said. Most of Jo Daviess County, Ill., was designated “abnormally dry.”
For growers chopping corn, this weekend marks a good time to put up silage. For those who plan to finish corn, though, the dry, hot conditions could be a death knell for some crops planted in sub-optimal soil across the region.
“On better ground that holds water, the corn is nice and green yet, but on light soil, we probably lost 50 to 100 bushel per acre,” said Wayne Kramer, who farms north of Farley, Iowa, and serves as Dubuque County Farm Bureau president.
Identifying the worst-hit drought areas, though, is difficult.
“The word is variable based on who has gotten what rain and when,” said Virgil Schmitt, a field agronomist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach who serves nine counties, including Jackson. “It has been very spotty. Some people have gotten rain in the nick of time, and others have not gotten it until a lot of damage had been done (to crops). There’s a wide variety of how bad the plants have been hurt this summer.”
In Grant County, soil conditions vary mile to mile, and crop outlooks could have been much more dire had it not been for well-timed rain showers throughout the summer.
“We live on (Wisconsin 18), and on the other side of 18 they are drier,” said Peter Winch, whose farm near Fennimore includes corn and alfalfa. “For us, locally, it varies within a mile or two. We’ve been dry, but have had some perfect rain.”
Like other farmers, Winch keeps a close eye on the weather forecast. As of now, he predicts his corn yields will be “average, nothing spectacular,” but what happens in the next couple weeks in terms of rainfall and heat impacts could drastically alter that outlook.
“Everything is pretty good, but it wouldn’t take much to go backwards,” Winch said. “We are just getting by with enough rain. We haven’t had rain for at least a week, and with the heat coming this weekend that will really dry things out. By next week I would think things would start to get burnt up.”
Winch said areas north of Fennimore up to the Wisconsin River were the driest parts of the county, but sparse moisture conditions were dotted all across the land.
In its weekly crop report, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship said dry conditions across the state were starting to strain a corn crop that otherwise was ahead of its typical maturation schedule.
As of Aug. 27, 62% of Iowa’s corn was in dent stage or beyond, adding some much-needed resiliency to the crop. Overall, corn is five days ahead of schedule from last year and four days ahead of average, the report said. Soybeans were even further ahead.
“(The weekend’s heat) will not negatively affect yields as much as the heat of last week, and that’s because the crop is further along than it was two weeks ago,” Schmitt said.
In Jo Daviess County, conditions are similar to their northern neighbors. In short, conditions vary place to place.
“We actually have been fortunate this summer,” said Ron Lawfer, who in addition to farming crops and milking 200 head serves on the Jo Daviess Farm Bureau board. “We’ve had some timely rains that our neighbors haven’t had. Our corn looks good, and our alfalfa had a good yield.”
Lawfer plans to chop corn this week, about one week sooner than usual. He said one more rain or two wouldn’t hurt, though, for his corn.
“If we don’t have (rain) we might have corn that’s a little bit light,” he said. “In order to get more weight on it we could probably use more moisture to finish it out. It’s not quite there yet.”
The Moores also experienced a drop in milk output. Their cows — perhaps besides Journey and Azura — would rather lie under shade trees in their pasture than trudge into the barn for their milkings.
The Moores’ robotic milking system, on average, milks each cow 2.8 times per day. When the heat spikes, though, that rate decreases — sometimes almost in half.
They do what they can to keep the cows cool.
“We check the weather every morning ... and make plans,” Heather Moore said. “The idea is keeping them cooler longer. You don’t want to go out at noon and turn the sprinklers on when it’s already 100. You want to have it on by 9 o’clock so the cattle can get underneath them. You don’t want them to get too hot before you start mitigating the heat.”