The Dubuque, Asbury and Dyersville police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Britney L. Goudeaux, 28, of Elkton, Md., was arrested at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging probation violation and voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Goudeaux did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on March 29
Bernard E. Esters, 28, of 1596 Iowa St., No. 2, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging second-offense domestic assault, domestic assault, second-degree burglary, child endangerment and two counts of failure to appear in court. Court documents state that Esters assaulted Taylor Barnette, 27, of 2325 Radford Road, No. 5, on May 3 inside her residence in the presence of Barnette’s two daughters and assaulted her again on May 16 outside her residence.
Gabrielle E. Laban, 26, of 11330 Robin Hood Drive, was arrested at 8:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Carter Road on charges of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia.
Tremell R. Watts, 44, of Dyersville, Iowa, was arrested at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging domestic assault and failure to appear. Court documents state that Watts assaulted Lakisha Owens, 44, of the same address, on Dec. 2.
Bailey M. Valentine, 22, of Epworth, Iowa, was arrested at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, on charges of possession of methamphetamine-third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as warrants charging voluntary absence from custody and probation violation. Court documents state that Valentine did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on April 10.
Larissa N. Ninneman, 27, of 2940 Wildwood Drive, was arrested at 4:47 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Jackson Street on a warrant charging second-degree harassment.
Alts Mini Storage, 10367 Tanzanite Drive, reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to walls of the storage facility at about 4:35 p.m. Tuesday.