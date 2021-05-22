Roughly 30 architecture and history enthusiasts gathered in Jackson Park today for a two-hour walking tour of the Jackson Park Historic District.
"I would call this tour serendipity," Carole Loetscher said. "It is a gift, just to tell us all about Dubuque land, the past and what people have done with these homes in the present."
Loetscher, a lifelong resident of Dubuque, said that even she learned new things on the tour.
"You'll never walk down these streets the same way again — that's what this tour does," Loetscher said.
The tour was put together by Heritage Works and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, along with Dubuque Main Street to conclude Architecture Days. Over the past week, tours and other events celebrating architecture were held throughout town. Jason Neises, community development coordinator for the community foundation, led today's tour.
Many of the stops on the tour focused on buildings that it would be hard not to notice — such as the Fannie Stout House with its copper onion dome or the large Dubuque Masonic Temple. The route weaved down Main, Locust and Bluff streets.
Neises suggested that pedestrians, especially those walking the opposite direction down one-way streets they usually drive, might catch details they never noticed before, even in the most iconic neighborhoods.
The tour made a longer-than-planned stop at the Historic Bradley House when owner Emily McCready stepped onto the porch by coincidence and greeted the crowd with stories about a recent effort to restore the porch.
Neises frequently returned to the importance of restoration and preservation, pointing out how some buildings had changed over the years.
In front of the former Key City Bank on Main Street, Neises noted that while the structure, built in the 1960s, might not have the grand details of older buildings, a building only needs to be 50 years old to be historic and it also reflects the architectural style of the time.
"Thinking of this as a historic building is something that we need to adapt our brains to," Neises said. "How are we thinking about preserving our modern past?"
Neises noted that people often wonder why previous generations didn't preserve historic architectural styles.
"The same way those folks did it to their historic, recent past buildings, we're doing it to buildings like this," Neises said, referring generally to modern buildings.