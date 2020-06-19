ELLENBORO, Wis. — A motorcyclist was injured Monday when he was thrown from his bike in a crash, according to information released Thursday.
Keith Dirks, 51, of Platteville, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 7 a.m. Monday on Ellenboro Road near Ellenboro. A press release states that Dirks was southbound when a deer ran in front of his bike. He “attempted to maintain control but was ejected from the cycle.”