LIVINGSTON, Wis. — Authorities said they arrested a Grant County man early Saturday after he shot another man at a bar.
Todd Holder, 52, was arrested on a charge of attempted first-degree homicide at a residence outside of Lancaster and taken to Grant County Jail, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that the sheriff’s department received a call at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday about a shooting at The Hell Inn Bar and Grill in Livingston. They arrived to find a 34-year-old man “outside the door to the bar bleeding from wounds.”
The man, whose name has not been released, was airlifted to a hospital for treatment, and his condition was unknown as of the time of the press release.
Law enforcement officials reported that a witness saw Holder point and shoot a firearm “toward the direction the victim was found.” Deputies later found and arrested Holder in connection with the shooting, which remains under investigation.