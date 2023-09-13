Following renewed debate over the fairness and future of Wisconsin’s state legislative maps, Republicans in the State Assembly on Tuesday proposed a more nonpartisan redistricting process modeled on the one used in Iowa.
A similar proposal has been made and supported in recent years by Wisconsin Reps. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, and Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, though they had never successfully garnered support from the rest of their caucus.
However, Republican leaders’ tunes have changed as the Wisconsin Supreme Court considers two Democrat-backed lawsuits that seek to toss the current legislative maps. Some Republicans also have talked about impeaching newly elected, liberal-leaning Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz unless she recuses herself from the cases. Her election gave liberals control of the high court.
Republicans now propose that legislative maps be drawn by the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau. Legislators would approve or reject the plan, which would go to the governor for final approval. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced Tuesday that he intends for his chamber to vote on Republicans’ redistricting bill Thursday, Sept. 14.
But after years of supporting similar proposals and voicing support for Iowa’s nonpartisan redistricting model, Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers rebuked Republicans’ bill.
“Now, with the possibility that fair maps and nonpartisan redistricting may be coming to Wisconsin whether they like it or not, Republicans are making a last-ditch effort to retain legislative control by having someone Legislature-picked and Legislature-approved draw Wisconsin’s maps,” he said. “A Legislature that has now repeatedly demonstrated they will not uphold basic tenets of our democracy — and will bully, threaten, or fire on a whim anyone who happens to disagree with them — cannot be trusted to appoint or oversee someone charged with drawing fair maps.”
Wisconsin’s legislative maps have widely been criticized as among the most gerrymandered in the nation.
Novak has campaigned on the idea of adopting Iowa’s model since at least 2014. He said he was “ecstatic” his fellow Republicans had joined him in supporting it now.
“We have been talking about this with our caucus for months,” he told the Telegraph Herald. “I am very glad that we got our caucus on board with this. Even back when redistricting was discussed in 2021, we were talking about it.”
Tranel shared Novak’s enthusiasm in an interview Tuesday.
“I’ve had a front-row seat to Iowa redistricting, since I first became interested in politics in high school,” Tranel said. “I’ve seen that their model works. Now, under split government, this could be the best time to do it, especially with all the talk about lawsuits and Supreme Court interventions. All of those arguments should be moot if we pass this legislation, which I think a lot of our constituents want because they’re sick of the partisan bickering.”
Novak and Tranel supported similar bills in 2020 and 2021, but only one or two fellow Republicans joined them at that time. Marklein also has supported similar proposals in recent years.
“Nonpartisan redistricting has been a topic out even when Democrats were in control, but they didn’t want to do it then, either,” Novak said. “We haven’t done it since. When you have a trifecta, control both houses and the governor, it’s like, ‘Why do this?’ But I personally and firmly believe that neither the Legislature nor the courts should choose their voters. Iowa is the gold standard.”
Wisconsin Republicans propose taking redistricting from the State Legislature and giving it to the Legislative Reference Bureau — the rough equivalent of Iowa’s nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, which draws redistricting maps for the state.
A memo from the Wisconsin bureau states that the few differences between the proposal and Iowa law “reflect matters unique to Wisconsin law, such as the timing of the steps in the process and the constitutional power of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.”
The biggest difference is that, while Iowa’s Legislative Services Agency draws maps for both state legislative districts and congressional districts, the Wisconsin proposal only would impact state legislative districts. Wisconsin lawmakers still would control congressional district lines.
Under the proposal, a five-member bipartisan commission would be formed to advise the nonpartisan agency when requested. Like in Iowa, maps could not consider incumbent legislators’ addresses, voters’ political affiliations, previous election results or demographic information.
Once the Wisconsin bureau submitted the first map and its report from public hearings to the Legislature, lawmakers would have a short window to vote. If that vote failed, the agency would create a second map. If the Legislature did not pass the second map, the agency would create a third map. As is the case in Iowa, if the Legislature disagrees with the third map, members could amend it to their liking.
The proposal if approved would be enacted for maps to be set ahead of the 2024 election.