Dubuque resident Tricia Miller and her four children live together in a two-bedroom apartment.
The kids share a room housing a pair of bunk beds.
Miller said the tight quarters helped bring the family of five closer together. However, sometimes it can be a little too close for comfort.
“It is chaotic,” she said. “Everybody is always in somebody’s business. I think they wear on each other a little bit.”
By the end of this year, the family finally will have some extra room to breathe.
Miller and her kids are expected to move into a five-bedroom home at 1100 Roosevelt St. in time for the holiday season. The property is being rehabilitated by Dubuque and Jackson Counties Habitat for Humanity.
Miller met with local volunteers on Monday morning to commemorate World Habitat Day, which aims to bring attention to the need for adequate shelter throughout the world.
Dubuque and Jackson Counties Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Rachel Dilling explained that the property on Roosevelt Street was formerly a duplex. The local Habitat for Humanity affiliate purchased the property in May and began working on it in July.
Demolition work on the property largely has been completed, and now volunteers are focused on erecting drywall. The remodeling effort will cost $82,000 to $92,000, according to Dilling.
She said the donation of labor and materials has helped keep the costs at a reasonable level.
“Our mission is to build simple, decent, affordable homeownership opportunities,” she said. "There are not a lot of thrills and frills to it.”
Miller, however, is elated about moving into the new home.
She said the space will give her kids room to broaden their horizons and “be their own people.”
A NEW HOME
Miller is most excited about her new home’s kitchen and dining room.
In the family's current residence, the kitchen lacks space, and the family members usually eat meals in separate rooms. The home on Roosevelt will give them a chance to enjoy meals as a family.
“We’ve never been able to sit down together at one table to eat before,” Miller said. “I am looking forward to doing that. This house will have a lot more space. But in a way, it will bring us closer together.”
Those who are chosen as Habitat home recipients must invest 200 to 300 hours of “sweat equity” in their project and the overall program. Dilling said participants can accumulate hours by helping on their home remodel, attending courses on homeownership or participating in other organizational volunteer efforts.
Miller has enjoyed working on her own future home and assisting Habitat for Humanity in a variety of other ways.
“Any time they’ve been asking for help, I have been doing it,” she said.
PITCHING IN
Multiple volunteers were on hand Monday to commemorate World Habitat Day.
Crescent Electric Supply Co. is donating materials for the project, according to Vice President of Systems Integration Mike Schmid. He said the company provided materials for multiple projects in the two-decades-plus that Habitat for Humanity has operated locally.
“We can’t think of a better cause than helping someone own their own home,” he said.
Deere & Co. had multiple volunteers on site Monday, including blacksmith Rick Trahan.
One day earlier, he handcrafted a trivet for the Millers’ new home.
“It is a nice welcoming gift,” he said. “It is great to be able to put your skill, your labor and your sweat into something like that and then be able to pass it along to a new homeowner.”
John Deere Dubuque Works General Manager Mark Dickson spent part of the day working on drywall within the structure. He said Deere has donated both materials and manpower to support Habitat for Humanity projects.
“I am so happy to see Habitat for Humanity really get kicked off and get moving here in the Dubuque community, especially with a bunch of people who are energized to do it,” Dickson said.
The local Habitat for Humanity affiliate was founded in 1991 as a volunteer-only organization.
In 2008, it hired its first part-time executive, and last year, Dilling became the first full-time executive director in the local organization’s history.
At the present time, the Roosevelt Street remodel is the only project being conducted by the group. Dilling explained that the organization hopes to assist 15 clients through its homeownership and repair projects in the next three years.
“We have a big goal to be able to serve more people because we know there is a really great need,” she said.