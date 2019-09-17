A toddler was injured when the child was struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Dubuque.
Kayden M. Ruggles, 2, of Dubuque, was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.
The incident occurred at 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Locust St. Police said Roy Wemmer, 61, of Dubuque, was driving west when several children crossed from the north to the south side of the street. Ruggles was bent over, pushing a toy truck. Wemmer tried to brake but did not stop in time, and his vehicle struck Ruggles.