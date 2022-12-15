Police on Wednesday arrested a man for the murder of a Dubuque woman last year.

Romell D. Enoch, 23, an inmate at Clarinda (Iowa) Correctional Facility, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Kylie J. Duster, 20. He is expected to make his first appearance in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on the charge this morning. A conviction of first-degree murder in Iowa carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.