NEW VIENNA, Iowa – A Dubuque County event this coming weekend will raise funds to assist a woman who has battled melanoma for the past 10 years.
Brittany “Burl” Lansing, 33, of New Vienna, is the beneficiary of this year’s New Vienna Benefit Tractor Pull, according to an online announcement.
The event will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the track south of New Vienna’s baseball diamond.
Lansing works at Community Insurance of Iowa in Edgewood. She and her husband, Josh, have a 4-year-old daughter, Lanie.
Lansing first discovered a cancerous mole on her left chest in September 2013, and had her first surgery in Dubuque. The cancer spread and doctors removed lymph nodes.
After being cancer free for several years, the disease returned in 2019 and prompted additional surgeries to remove lymph nodes. Doctors are now using targeted therapies to treat Lansing’s cancer.
The New Vienna event also features live and silent auctions, a pedal tractor pull, bake sale and a 50/50 raffle.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12, and free for kids 4 and under. Gate and pit passes are $15.
Call 563-590-9410 or 563-590-2885 for more information on the event.
People wishing to make donations may call Amanda Kluesner at 563-608-5481.
