A former Dubuque teen accused of multiple assaults, including one that fractured a girl’s skull, was sentenced last week to probation.
Rickey A. Carter, 18, of Waterloo, Iowa, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to assault, two counts of participating in a riot, fifth-degree theft, fifth-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts.
Carter was sentenced to three consecutive two-year suspended jail terms and two years of probation for the felony assault and misdemeanor riot charges. A third riot charge and public intoxication charge were dismissed, according to court documents.
He received a deferred judgment for the theft charge, a $250 fine for interference with officials acts and a 30-day jail sentence for criminal mischief.
Court documents state that Carter and six other people pulled a then-17-year-old boy out of a home and assaulted him on May 3.
Carter was accused of assaulting a girl in a vehicle near Flora Park on May 14, causing a depressed skull fracture, as well as participating in a street brawl June 21 in the 500 block of East 22nd Street.