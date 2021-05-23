Police said one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday in Dubuque.
Tyrell J. L. Beard, 39, of Asbury, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Locust and Fifth streets. The report states that Alex H. Kerr, 26, of Ames, was in the right lane and Beard was in the left lane of one-way Locust Street when both stopped at the intersection. Kerr attempted to make a left turn from the right lane and hit Beard.
Kerr had a BAC of .169, the crash report states. Kerr was cited with a turning at an intersection violation and operating while intoxicated.