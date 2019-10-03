People interested in developing skills, training or starting a business are invited to apply for one of two “scholarships” granting membership to a Dubuque maker space.
Dupaco Community Credit Union, the Dupaco R.W. Hoefer Foundation and Key City Creative Center are partnering to provide the scholarships. Two applicants will receive yearlong memberships at the creative center, located at 1781 White St.
Winners will “have a space to create and develop products and establish partnerships with other local creators,” according to a Dupaco press release.
The scholarships are nonrenewable.
To apply, take a survey at Dupaco.com before 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Winners will be chosen based on “the applicants’ desire to improve their skills and plan for skill sustainability,” the release stated.
Membership at the Key City Creative Center typically costs $50 per month.