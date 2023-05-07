A Dubuque police officer has requested an appeals hearing regarding the decision to suspend him for four days after an investigation found that while responding to a call, he failed to discover an individual who had died of a drug overdose.
The City of Dubuque’s Civil Service Commission recently voted to grant Officer Ethan Lembke’s request to postpone his appeal hearing and asked the city attorney to propose dates to be considered at its Wednesday, May 10, meeting.
City documents state that Lembke and the board of the Dubuque Police Protective Association — the bargaining unit for Dubuque police officers — found Lembke’s four-day, or 40-hour, suspension without pay to be “excessive,” prompting Lembke’s request for an appeals hearing.
The suspension relates to a call Lembke responded to in August.
City documents state that Lembke was dispatched to a parking lot next to Lot One at about 10:40 p.m. Aug. 6 for a report of loud music coming from a vehicle where a subject was “slumped over.”
Documents state that Lembke said he saw a vehicle running in the parking lot with music playing. He stated that he walked “up on the passenger side near the rear pillar and didn’t see anyone in the driver’s seat.” He also spoke with individuals in the area who did not report seeing anything. Lembke left the area at about 10:45 p.m.
At about 5 p.m. Aug. 7, another officer responded to the Main Street parking lot and found an unnamed subject “slumped” in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, documents state. No pulse was found on the individual, who later was determined to have died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.
The state medical examiner’s office confirmed the individual’s death would have been “instantaneous” after taking the fentanyl due to the large amount of the drug in that person’s system, documents state.
Lembke was interviewed Dec. 6 about his response to the Aug. 6 call.
“Officer Lembke said that he was confident he didn’t see anybody, and he had worked that angle (of a vehicle approach) before,” documents state. “Officer Lembke stated, ‘I’m not about to make that same mistake twice now.’”
An investigative report was completed on the incident, and Lembke was given notice of his 40-hour unpaid suspension on March 7.
According to city documents, the investigation showed that the deceased individual already was dead by the time Lembke arrived on scene. Lembke “did not conduct a thorough enough check of the vehicle, and he failed to (discover the individual) who had overdosed on fentanyl and died,” documents state.
“Due to his failure to locate (the individual) the scene was not preserved, and evidence was not protected,” documents state. “As a result of Officer Lembke not locating (the individual) the scene was unsecure, and the investigation was delayed for approximately 18 hours and 19 minutes.”
Requests to the Dubuque Police Department for comment from both the department and Lembke were directed to the City of Dubuque Public Information Office. City spokesperson Randy Gehl said in an email that the city does not comment on personnel matters.