A Dubuque police officer has requested an appeals hearing regarding the decision to suspend him for four days after an investigation found that while responding to a call, he failed to discover an individual who had died of a drug overdose.

The City of Dubuque’s Civil Service Commission recently voted to grant Officer Ethan Lembke’s request to postpone his appeal hearing and asked the city attorney to propose dates to be considered at its Wednesday, May 10, meeting.

