When James Bush came to Dubuque from his hometown of Chicago to attend Loras College in 1988, he knew he wanted to get involved with the community and make a difference.
He became a member of Phi Beta Sigma, a historically Black fraternity dedicated to community service that had a chapter on campus.
Bush made his home in Dubuque after graduating and stayed involved with his college fraternity through an alumni chapter. It was through Bush’s alumni connections that he became involved with the Dubuque Black Men Coalition and its mentoring program, with which he remains involved today.
Anderson Sainci, director of the City of Dubuque’s Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support and member of the Dubuque Community School Board, is also a member of the coalition, which was founded about 10 years ago.
“James has been in the Dubuque community longer than I have,” he said. “A lot of men in the community like James are doing good work, and they’re hidden jewels. James is one of those hidden jewels using his time, talent and treasure to impact his community.”
The Black Men Coalition mentoring program is offered at both Hempstead and Dubuque Senior high schools. Bush is a mentor for seniors in the program at Hempstead, a group he also mentored during their junior year. He meets with them about once a month.
“All of the meetings are in a group format,” he said. “We get them together and want them to be accountable to each other as a group. Our goal is to get them to do more talking than we do. We want them to help each other navigate the waters of Dubuque. We’re there for them to lean on and help them figure things out, but we want them to help each other, too.”
Sainci said mentors such as Bush are invested in making a difference in the lives of not only young men, but everyone in the community.
“We have an intentional focus on young Black men, but we want everyone to be involved,” Sainci said. “It’s a shining light that we can be targeted in our efforts, but we can build a better Dubuque everywhere.”
The mentor program also assists students with college visits, exposing students to the trades, interview techniques, resume building and entrepreneurship.
“It’s important to let these kids know they have options and to help guide them,” Bush said. “We want to help them find what fits for them. We want them to get involved and to open their eyes to things they might not otherwise have even thought about.”
Bush also is involved with several other projects in the community, including helping to re-establish the inactive Phi Beta Sigma chapters on local college campuses and sitting on the committee that is working toward erecting a memorial to Nathaniel Morgan, a Black man who was lynched in Dubuque in 1840.
“By no stretch of the imagination am I a perfect man,” Bush said. “But in my 53 short years of time on this planet, I think I still have some things I could be doing that will make a difference.”
