James Bush
James Bush is a member of the Dubuque Black Men Coalition and has been working as a mentor to young men at Hempstead High School.

 JESSICA REILLY

When James Bush came to Dubuque from his hometown of Chicago to attend Loras College in 1988, he knew he wanted to get involved with the community and make a difference.

He became a member of Phi Beta Sigma, a historically Black fraternity dedicated to community service that had a chapter on campus.

