Five Flags Center in Dubuque on Monday announced two upcoming children’s shows, one of which is based off of a popular movie franchise.
“Madagascar The Musical” will take the stage on Friday, April 14, in Five Flags Theater, while “Dragons and Mythical Beasts” will have two shows: on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 9 and 10, in Five Flags Theater.
Tickets for both shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Five Flags box office or at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for both shows range from $29 to $59.
Madagascar the Musical features the characters of the popular “Madagascar” movie series.
“This smash-hit musical features all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar,” states a press release.
Meanwhile, “Dragons and Mythical Beasts” will be making its United States debut this winter after a successful run in the United Kingdom, where it was nominated for an Olivier Award, the British equivalent of the Tonys, the release states. “It is produced by the same team that brought Dinosaur World Live to Five Flags Center, which sold out its initial show in February 2021 before a second installment was added.”
