Five Flags Center in Dubuque on Monday announced two upcoming children’s shows, one of which is based off of a popular movie franchise.

“Madagascar The Musical” will take the stage on Friday, April 14, in Five Flags Theater, while “Dragons and Mythical Beasts” will have two shows: on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 9 and 10, in Five Flags Theater.

