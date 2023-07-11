Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
MAQUOKETA, Iowa – A tour of Maquoketa-area gardens is planned for this weekend.
Friends of the Maquoketa Public Library and Maquoketa Public Library will hold the Garden Walk event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in Maquoketa, according to an online announcement.
Participants will visit four local gardens.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the library, 126 S. Second St.; Osterhaus Pharmacy, 918 W. Platt St.; and Maquoketa State Bank, 203 N. Main St. Children 10 and under are free.
Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Maquoketa Library, which uses funds to support and sponsor programs at the Library.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.