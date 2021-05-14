Food Truck Friday
Today, Washington Square, 700 Locust St.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free admission. Celebrate the end of the week with lunch from Bob & Lou’s, Vesperman Farms Ice Cream, Happy Hibachi, Magoo’s Pizza, Buenie Bottoms Outdoor Grill or Candle Ready Cakes as they kick off this monthly summer event. Joie Wails will provide live music.
7th Annual Cascade Wing and Brew FestSaturday, Cascade (Iowa) Riverview Amphitheater, 101 Pierce St. SW
3 to 7 p.m. Free admission. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy a day of tasty wings, cold brews and live music from local artist A Pirate over 50. Grillmasters will compete for cash prizes. No carry-ins allowed. $10 punch cards are good for eight wings each. More info: 563-690-8611.
Bike Week Bee Branch Community Bike RideSunday, Bee Branch Greenway Trailhead, 509 Lincoln Ave.
9:30 a.m. to noon. Free event. Meet at the trailhead for safety checks by Dubuque Bike Co-op, coffee from That One Place Coffee Truck and a community ride. The first 50 cyclists will receive a free fanny pack. Ride begins at 11 a.m., with Dubuque police guiding the ride. For more information and to register your ride for a chance to win $100 to a local bike shop, visit www.TrailVision.org.
Dubuque Regional Humane Society Annual Garage Sale
Today through Sunday, Dubuque Regional Humane Society, 4242 Chavanelle Road
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Gently used and new items for sale. Food truck on-site. Proceeds will benefit DRHS. Early bird hours 10 to 11 a.m. daily. Cost: $5 for early bird entry; $1 for regular hours entry.