It was Alice Lubs who brought Roger Wagner to Dubuque.
Roger lived about 65 miles away in the Farmersburg, Iowa, area, but throughout his teenage years, he traveled to Dubuque to visit Alice.
After he graduated from high school, Roger got a job for a Dubuque plumbing company and moved closer. Roger and Alice have been married for 64 years now.
They were maybe 15 or 16 when they met at a Lutheran youth-group conference in Postville, Iowa.
During an afternoon break, Alice and a few of the girls from Dubuque wanted to get on the bus to grab their sweaters, but they had trouble with the door.
“My friends and I were sitting by a car outside, and we saw them struggling to get in the bus,” Roger said.
Roger and the other boys came to the rescue, lending their strength to push open the door.
“Damsels in distress, I guess,” Alice said. “They thought they were going to be heroes.”
The girls asked the boys about football, but Roger’s school didn’t have a football team. So, they invited the boys to come see a game in Dubuque.
“For maybe six months or so, we would come down maybe once a week or every two weeks,” Roger said. “Finally, (the other boys) decided they didn’t want to come anymore. It was too far of a drive.”
But Roger kept coming. He and Alice went to movies and football games. They liked each other because they had so much in common, they said.
“We come from pretty much the same background,” Alice said. “Both our fathers came from Germany when they were young. We’re both the same religion. We just like doing the same things.”
In the way of teenage relationships, there was a brief period when Roger stopped making the trip.
“Then, a friend of hers wrote and said, ‘You should start coming back down,’” Roger said. “So, I came back down.”
In October 1956, after both had graduated from high school and she was working as a secretary for Interstate Power Co., Roger gave Alice an engagement ring for her birthday.
They were married June 8, 1957, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Dubuque.
Alice’s father, a contractor, built them a house on Glen Oak Street.
“When we built it, we didn’t have any money,” Roger said. “We were wondering how we were going to pay for it.”
Careful about their finances, the newlywed couple moved into the walkout basement and rented out the rest of the house.
“All of our friends were in the same financial situation, but they couldn’t figure out why we were renting the house out,” Roger said. “But I was making $1.25 an hour working for a plumbing contractor and she was making $1.50. ... And at that time, the rules down at Interstate Power were that after a woman got married, she could only work three more years for the company or until she got pregnant.”
Planning ahead, Roger and Alice spent the three years before Alice had to leave her job renting out the house for $100 per month.
Roger got a job working for Kretschmer-Tredway Co., a wholesale plumbing and heating company. He stayed there for 43 years.
Then, they started having children, and Alice became a homemaker. They had a stillborn son and then two daughters, Elizabeth Kemp and Leslie Wagner.
“They’re just the best,” Elizabeth said of her parents. “They’re caring. They’re sharing. They love their family. They are still a lot of fun to be with.”
Every week, the family had Sunday picnics at different parks around town. When the girls were young, they decided to try camping.
“We started out with a tent one weekend,” Alice said. “That was enough.”
They outfitted the back of a pickup with a shell. Roger ran a piece of plywood with a foam top to run along one end of the truck bed for the girls to sleep on. Then, he and Alice would roll out a cotton mattress on the bottom and they would sleep with their feet under the girls’ bed.
Eventually, they upgraded to a camper. They went on many trips with friends over the years and kept camping even after the girls had grown up and left home.
“They always made us feel very solid and secure,” Elizabeth said. “They’re great role models. It’s not that they’re trying to be role models — they’re just genuinely kind and caring, and they love one another. All they do comes from that center of who they are, and it makes everyone around them want to spend time with them.”
In 2004, Alice and Roger traveled to Alaska, checking off the last of the 50 states on their list of places visited. Over the years, they have camped in almost all of those states.
Today, Alice and Roger have two granddaughters and one great-grandson.
Roger and Alice still live in their house on Glen Oak. They have filled it with artwork and decorative pieces, all of which have a story. There’s the china hand-painted by Alice and her mother lining the kitchen ceiling and on walls around the house, and sheet music bearing a tune that Roger’s father wrote for the concertina hangs above the couch.
Over the years, the neighborhood has changed, Alice said. When they first moved in, it was full of families who aged as they did. Now, there are young families again, and neighbor children who enjoy sledding in the Wagner’s yard.
Trust and faith are essential in relationships, Alice said. Roger believes that planning ahead and making wise financial decisions helps smooth things out in a marriage.
“You have to learn how to manage your money,” Roger said. “That’s what I think the problem is with most marriages. People overextend themselves.”
When they were first married, Alice and Roger began collecting their loose change in a ham can and tracking their spending. Alice wrote out a ledger, and every day, they would add every single purchase they made onto the list, from coffee and a donut to a cigarette or a penny in a parking meter.
“If you can keep your health, your faith, your family and your finances all in line, well, your marriage is going to work, too,” Roger said.