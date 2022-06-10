PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville School District leaders plan to scale back a proposed bonding measure after community feedback showed a $52 million ask likely would not pass muster with voters.
Superintendent Jim Boebel shared with school board members this week plans to bring a $36 million measure before voters in November that would be used for facility improvements across the district.
The 31% decrease in overall project spending came after a community survey showed the originally proposed $52 million measure lacked the community support needed for approval.
“The survey spoke loudly that $52 million would not be supported,” Boebel said. “We believe (the new proposal) is a solution that is palatable.”
The $36 million plan would result in a significantly smaller property tax increase than the larger proposal — a maximum rate increase of 68 cents per $1,000 in assessed value, down from a previous maximum increase of $1.55 per $1,000.
If the $36 million measure is approved, the owner of a $100,000 property would see a maximum tax increase of $68 per year.
To reach the smaller figure, district leaders removed some projects from the current proposal’s scope and made them “Phase two” projects that Boebel said would have to appear on a future referendum.
Paused projects include an outdoor classroom at Platteville Middle School and a new gymnasium at Platteville High School. District leaders did not change their plans for improvements at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center and Westview Elementary School, which include a gymnasium addition at the learning center and a new parent drive and parking setup at the elementary school.
The remainder of the funds from the bond issue would go toward projects at the middle and high schools. These include renovations at both schools as well as a new outdoor activities complex and parking lot at the high school.
Both the high school parking lot and activities complex raised some questions from survey takers because of their relatively high costs — the activities complex alone would cost around $9.4 million.
Despite those costs, district leaders wanted to keep both projects because they will be highly used by students and community members.
“We kept in mind the needs of the community at large as well, especially with the activities complex,” said school board President Josh Grabandt. “It’s not just a school district facility. It’s a community facility.”
Boebel said district leaders now will be finalizing the details of the referendum so the board can vote at its Aug. 10 meeting on whether to officially put the measure on the November ballot.
