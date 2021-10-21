Academics, law enforcement members and community leaders held a informational forum 20 years ago in Dubuque to help allay fears associated with the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
One of the topics discussed was the perception of Islam following the attacks.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the forum in its Oct. 26, 2001, edition.
PROFESSOR: U.S. MUST UNDERSTAND ENEMY IN WAR ON TERRORISMChris Budzisz told community members Thursday night that the United States must try to understand who our enemy is in the war against terrorism.
Budzisz, a professor of political science at Loras College, was one of eight panelists at a forum titled “Living in Safety ... Not in Fear: Our Community’s Response to Terrorism” in the Dubuque Senior High School auditorium. Other panelists included representatives from the Department of Health, the Telegraph Herald, Dubuque Community Schools, law enforcement, emergency-management services, the American Red Cross and the Gannon Center for Community Mental Health. About 40 people attended the event, which was sponsored by Northeast Iowa Community College.
The forum was an opportunity for the representatives to address safety measures and answer questions from the community in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Budzisz was asked to speak on the Muslim/Islam perspective. Budzisz said he had some reservations when asked to be a part of the forum, since he is not a Muslim. However, he felt it was necessary to educate others about the political, social and economic conditions in the Arab world.
“I don’t think we should rationalize the events, but we should and must try to understand who we’re dealing with, what we’re dealing with,” he said.
According to Budzisz, there is a lack of understanding of the Islamic religion. Islam, like Judaism and Christianity, is a monotheistic religion.
“The same God Islamic people pray to five times a day is the same God of Jesus and Moses,” he said. The main difference is that Muslims believe Jesus is only a prophet and not the son of God, he added.
While there is nothing in the Quran, the holy book of Islam, that instructs people to hurt innocent people, Budzisz said some have used religion to back up what was done on Sept. 11.
The professor said many people have asked him why Arabs hate Americans. Although he said that is not the case, he added that “there is some serious anti-American sentiment in certain areas.”
This attitude stems from a number of things, including the conflict between Palestine and Israel. Many Arabs believe the United States is favoring Israel too much, Budzisz said.
When dealing with terrorism, he said the United States should not just focus on military action as an option.
“Be very mindful of the political and economic conditions that are in that part of the world,” Budzisz told the crowd.