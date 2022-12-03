Challenges for Finkenauer after Iowa Senate ballot woes

Abby Finkenauer

 Charlie Neibergall

Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer has been hired to work for the U.S. State Department. 

The Democrat who grew up in Dubuque County will be the department's special envoy for global youth issues.

(3) comments

ran17

Should be perfect fit, has the IQ of a 9 year old

goldie

I was a head of a youth group. It was called volunteering. Will be interesting to see the pay grade. Jobs like this don't belong at a Federal Level, they usually don't show any results.

goldie

I missed something really important. Global project?? Do any country's have one here for our youth?

