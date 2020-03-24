DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Field of Dreams movie site will hold a First Responders Appreciation Day this summer.
The event will be held on July 25, in conjunction with the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, according to an announcement today by Go The Distance Baseball LLC.
The gates will open at noon for an event featuring festivities throughout the day, according to a press release. Teams representing police departments from New York and Chicago will play a nine-inning baseball game at 5:30 p.m.
Event proceeds will benefit the Dubuque County Emergency Responder Training Facility, Chicago Police Memorial Foundation and New York Police Department Widows and Children’s Fund.
Tickets start at $10. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2UyUI0L.