MANCHESTER, Iowa — Two sisters sort and clean small items, while three other women shuffle through stacks of clothing. Two male volunteers move a piece of heavy furniture. Another volunteer admires a set of matching cups and pitcher before using her smartphone to look up the price using an online app. A husband and wife man the cash register at the building’s front entrance.

Manchester’s Camp Courageous Garage Sale, the Monticello-area camp’s largest and longest-running fundraiser, is a well-oiled machine with upward of 125 volunteers. It is a busy place where giving of one’s time and talent fuels the cause.

