MANCHESTER, Iowa — Two sisters sort and clean small items, while three other women shuffle through stacks of clothing. Two male volunteers move a piece of heavy furniture. Another volunteer admires a set of matching cups and pitcher before using her smartphone to look up the price using an online app. A husband and wife man the cash register at the building’s front entrance.
Manchester’s Camp Courageous Garage Sale, the Monticello-area camp’s largest and longest-running fundraiser, is a well-oiled machine with upward of 125 volunteers. It is a busy place where giving of one’s time and talent fuels the cause.
The army of volunteers — led by Tobi Luetkemeir, volunteer director, and board members Marla Shiess, Madeline Borrett, Dick Koch and Ken Burrows — come from all walks of life. Retired teachers, business and civic leaders, homemakers and farmers unload donations, sort and price items, stock shelves and work the cash registers. Many are relative newcomers. Others have been there decades.
Though most volunteers are women, there are some men, like Dick Koch, 84, who has been volunteering since he retired 20 years ago. Koch is on the board of directors and is on site almost every day. He knew the garage sale founder, who owned an implement company and had a child with Down syndrome.
“He started this in the basement of their house up close to where I lived,” Koch remembers. “For years, I procrastinated about working full-time, and then I decided, ‘Oh, what the heck.’ Now I am working Saturdays and Mondays and all during the week here and there.”
Susie Luensmann began volunteering two years ago, after Bob, her husband of 57 years, passed away.
“For me, it was a life-saver,” she said. “I look at the week and say, ‘Oh good, Thursday is Camp Courageous day,’ so that’s a good day for me. I enjoy people, and it’s a good organization, something to be involved in.”
Sisters Mary and Donna Carradus have volunteered the past six years, after their mother passed away.
“This is such a good thing to do when you are in the grieving process,” said Donna Carradus. “This is a wonderful thing to do. It’s a wonderful opportunity to socialize because anybody that volunteers is usually a good person.”
Marcia Hoeger, who retired as a paraeducator three years ago, works the morning shift and about three quarters of the afternoon shift on Thursdays.
“I just love it. I just love looking at all the stuff and setting it out and meeting the people that come through here,” she said. “We all get to take a tour before we start, looking for treasures.”
One thing is evident: all care deeply about raising money for the camp. and believe in the Camp Courageous mission of providing year-round recreational and respite care opportunities for individuals with special needs and their families.
“The volunteers are key to the success of the (Camp Courageous) Garage Sale,” said Charlie Becker, Camp Courageous’ CEO and director. “We appreciate the building, but if you don’t have volunteers to run it, you have nothing. Then even if you have the product, it is in a warehouse.”
