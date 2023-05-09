Dr. Justin Risma held a silver-rimmed lens up to a patient’s eye at Dubuque Rescue Mission on Monday, as the patient peered through a set of eyeglass frames with multiple slots for the lenses.
“What if I do one … or two? One? Or two?” Risma asked, as he flipped one of the lenses.
More lenses sat to Risma’s left, striping a velvet-lined case glittering with ocular equipment known as a loose lens refraction set, the predecessor to the modern phoropters used for vision screenings at eye clinics.
“This is how they used to do it,” Risma said. “It takes a little longer, but it’s pretty cool.”
Risma, who practices at Fuerste Eye Clinic, has been coming to the mission once or twice a year since 2017, administering free eye exams and fitting patients with donated or refurbished prescription eyeglasses to address an often overlooked challenge facing homeless people.
Studies have found homeless adults are more likely to report vision issues than the general population and have poor knowledge of or access to eye care services. Risma’s effort is one way local providers have worked to tackle that issue, though challenges such as bringing more advanced eye care to underserved patients remain.
“If they’re applying for a job and can’t get glasses, I’m just trying to help them get by,” Risma said. “It’s just temporary assistance.”
Many residents at the mission received their first eye exam in years on Monday. Alan Paul hadn’t received an eye exam in more than two years, though he has needed glasses to see since he was little.
“I drive cars at the car wash, so I have to be able to see to operate them,” he said.
Another resident, Arnold Morales, avoided driving after his eyeglasses were stolen on a Greyhound bus a year ago.
Risma emphasized that his services at the mission don’t replace a comprehensive eye exam, and he gets his patients’ phone numbers so his office can follow up to schedule an appointment.
Eye care, like many forms of specialty or secondary care locally, can be harder to access for uninsured or underinsured people, even though Iowa Medicaid covers eye care.
“Most of the providers in Dubuque don’t take Medicaid, and Medicare does not cover any optical unless it is medically necessary,” said Tami Koons, lead care coordinator at Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque.
Optometrists from Klauer Optical have run a biweekly eye clinic at Crescent in recent years funded by grants written by the health center. Before that, optician Jeff Klauer offered free eyeglass fittings at Crescent as a way of giving back.
Klauer said having the optometrists at Crescent can help lower-income patients more easily access care.
“If a primary doctor at Crescent can refer another person at the same clinic and they can stay in their comfort zone, that seems to be a huge benefit,” Klauer said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
