SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Shullsburg business leaders are asking city officials to assist them as they attempt to acquire a historic opera house they say has gone unused for too long.
But the current owners accuse local powerbrokers of bullying them into selling the building, the restoration of which they have made their life’s work.
“We feel we are entitled to continue with the process of the restoration of this building as we see fit,” said Marc Muehleip, who with his spouse, Amy Ressler, purchased the Copeland Opera House in 1992. “If we hadn’t done what we did to salvage that building, it might no longer exist.”
The building, constructed in 1882 at 148 W. Water St., falls within the city’s commercial historic district. It housed businesses and a full stage where theatrical productions, lectures, revivals, school graduations and social meetings were held.
The property has an estimated fair market value of $78,700, but Muehleip and Ressler, former Shullsburg residents who now live in Dubuque, maintain its value has increased as they improved the building: replacing rotted flooring, adding a new roof and tuck-pointing the exterior. They said work has been delayed by vandalism, bureaucratic roadblocks and now the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board members from Advance Shullsburg, the local economic development corporation, say enough time has elapsed.
“For the last 29 years, the city and all of its residents have been very patient,” said Jeff Doyle, chairman of the organization and a local business owner. “We’re sick and tired of them dodging every bullet.”
Doyle and Dan Morrissey, a former Shullsburg mayor and current vice chairman of Advance Shullsburg, hope to purchase the property under the ownership of the organization, which would enable them to apply for grants to finance the structure’s restoration for use as an event center.
Muehleip once accepted, but later retracted, an offer to sell the building to Morrissey. Muehleip would not share specifics but said he would have incurred a loss of more than $100,000.
“Now, they are back to trying to use the political structure of the community to coerce us,” Muehleip said.
The couple stores theater sets and props inside the opera house, along with repurposed wood and drywall, which they hope to use for further renovation.
Area communities, such as Platteville and Galena, Ill., are zoned such that personal storage is not permitted within their downtown business districts in the absence of another business endeavor. Doyle and Morrissey believe city leaders should enact a similar ordinance.
They recently requested the Shullsburg Common Council to consider using eminent domain powers, but council members rejected the idea.
“I’d love to see it developed,” said Council Member Verne Jackson. “But we’ve got to approach it the right way.”
He said he does not want to take action until after the spring election in April, when new residents could be elected to the council.