GALENA, Ill. — A Mount Carroll man already serving seven years for drug charges has been sentenced by a Jo Daviess County Circuit Court judge to an additional two years in prison.
Shawn K. Mernack, 28, pleaded guilty this week to possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He was sentenced to two years in prison and one year of mandatory supervised release.
Mernack was charged in Jo Daviess County in June. He was convicted earlier this year of meth delivery charges and a marijuana charge in Carroll County.
Mernack’s local sentence will run consecutive to his Carroll County sentence, meaning he could spend up to nine years in prison.