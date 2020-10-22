Dubuque Community Schools officials tied an enrollment drop this fall to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, it remains to be seen whether that trend will have any long-term impacts on the number of students in the district.
“It’s early in this process for us to know how our enrollment’s going to settle out,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said. “Certainly, some of those kids will come back. We hope they all come back.”
Dubuque Community Schools leaders reported that their overall student headcount dropped 4.5% from the fall of 2015 to this fall, with enrollment now at 10,749. The headcount dropped 2.8% from last year to this year.
The headcount includes students served on a part-time basis. Part-time students are calculated as a fraction of full-time-equivalent students for the district’s certified enrollment, which is used to determine state funding.
The district’s certified enrollment is down 2.6% over the past five years and down 1.7% compared to last fall. Certified enrollment now sits at 10,313, though district officials caution that number could fluctuate by the time the state certifies it on Nov. 1.
Rheingans said officials predicted enrollment would be down this year because of the pandemic, with some families choosing to home-school their children and others apparently leaving the district.
“You look at any of the big school districts (in Iowa), and they’re down this year for COVID,” Rheingans said.
He noted that Hoover Elementary School had a particularly large one-year drop, from 379 last fall to 297 this fall — a decrease of 22%.
The school’s boundaries include a large number of apartment buildings with residents who tend to be more mobile. At this point, it is hard to tell whether this year’s shift is permanent or temporary, Rheingans said.
“We’ve never seen a thing like that in that percentage,” he said. “I don’t have any other way to explain it other than it’s related to the pandemic and folks who have some level of mobility.”
Rheingans said the state’s budget guarantee means the district will maintain its spending authority next year, even with the enrollment drop. If enrollment numbers don’t rebound, however, the district could see its funding impacted the following year.
“At some level, there’s going to be an impact, so we’re hoping that those students, when the world settles and gets back into a normal situation — whatever ‘normal’ means in the future — that we’ll see those students come back,” Rheingans said.
Enrollment at most of the district’s campuses also is down from five years ago. Audubon Elementary School saw the biggest five-year drop, with an enrollment decline of 26.6% to 212 students this fall.
Principal Ed Glaser tied that to factors such as a reduction in housing related to the city’s Bee Branch Creek restoration project. He also said some of the families lost their jobs during the pandemic and moved.
“I have a lot of families who lost their jobs, and some of them had to go elsewhere to find a job, or maybe it provided them an opportunity for them to move closer to family support,” Glaser said.
The biggest increase at a single campus over five years was at Prescott Elementary School, which grew by 4.4% to 285 students.
Principal Vicki Sullivan said the school’s smaller overall student body means a few students can make a big impact on a percentage change in enrollment. She characterized her school’s enrollment as relatively stable in the past five years.
Getting creative
Holy Family Catholic Schools also had a five-year enrollment decline, with the number of prekindergarten through 12th-grade students dropping 8.1% since the fall of 2015. The system has 1,775 students in those grades this fall.
Rebecca Mueller, the system’s director of enrollment, tied the most recent trends to the COVID-19 pandemic and Holy Family’s decision to close Holy Ghost Elementary School and the English-based program at St. Anthony Elementary School at the end of the 2019-2020 year.
Holy Family officials were able to retain 76% of students who previously attended Holy Ghost and St. Anthony. The closure of the two programs also means enrollment is up overall at Holy Family’s three remaining elementary school programs.
Some families also opted to home-school their children because of health concerns and family situations during the pandemic, though most of those families have said they eventually plan to return, Mueller said
“We are working with those families, and we’ve been in contact with them, and hopefully, we’ll see them return, if not next year, but in the future,” she said.
Even with those changes, Holy Family’s kindergarten through 12th-grade enrollment of 1,575 was right around officials’ original projection for this year. Mueller said there were some families who entered the system because of officials’ plans to bring students to school in-person this fall.
She said Holy Family leaders have had to think differently about recruitment with COVID-19 putting restrictions on typical enrollment events such as open houses. Instead, they are holding virtual and socially distanced tours and question-and-answer opportunities.
“It’s a good exercise in thinking outside the box and coming up with creative solutions because our families and our community, we’ve been through a lot the past year, and we can’t always do things the way we have been,” Mueller said.