HAZEL GREEN, Wis. -- Apple River State Bank is expanding its offerings into another state.
The bank based in Jo Daviess County, Ill., announced this morning that it will open a branch in Hazel Green.
The bank has reached an agreement to open a branch in Southwest Mart, 3515 Percival St., according to a press release. It is expected to open in December, following remodeling work and regulatory approval.
“We are a Jo Daviess County bank and are thrilled to extend our convenience to southwest Wisconsin,” said CEO Joel Holland in the release.
Apple River State Bank currently has six branches in Jo Daviess County and total assets topping $350 million.
The bank's announcement comes just days after MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. confirmed plans to close its Hazel Green branch on Dec. 13.
Hazel Green Village President David Jegerlehner had told the Telegraph Herald that the MidWestOne branch, formerly an American Trust & Savings Bank branch, was the village's last financial institution and that its closure would be particularly hard on the community’s elderly residents, many of whom haven’t adopted newer, digital banking options.