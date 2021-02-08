The newest edition of a Dubuque resource guide aims to help local residents connect with businesses and organizations that can meet diverse cultural and ethnic needs.
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque recently announced the publication of the newest version of the Dubuque Cultural Resource Guide. It was published in partnership with Greater Dubuque Development Corp. and with support from the John Deere Foundation, according to a press release.
The guide contains listings of community organizations, grocery options, hair and cosmetic businesses, health services and other resources for people from diverse backgrounds.
The publication is available in both English and Spanish and can be found online at https://bit.ly/2OeHqXQ.
Those interested in suggesting a business or organization to be included in listings as they are updated can contact Clara Lopez Ortiz at clara@dbqfoundation.org or 563-588-2700.