David Schultz took his place at the head of the line before sunrise.
“I got here about 6:30,” he said this morning.
Schultz was first in line for the doors to open at his polling place, UAW Local 94 Union Hall at 3510 Central Ave. in Dubuque.
The Precinct 11 site had a line of more than 30 people stretching from Schultz at the door along the perimeter of the parking lot about 10 minutes before polls in Iowa opened at 7 a.m.
Schultz said in-person voting has been a tradition of his for decades.
“I haven’t missed a presidential or off-year election since I was old enough when I was 18,” said Schultz, now 63. “I like voting in-person. My wife voted early because she’s out in North Carolina right now with family.”
Schultz said it felt like this year’s campaign seemed longer and more divisive than normal.
“I would just like to see both sides come together a little bit, but I don’t know if that’s going to happen,” he said. “All I can do is go vote.”
David and Tianna Baird, both 25, were a few places behind Schultz in the line to vote.
“I prefer to go on Election Day,” David said. “It’s more of a community experience.”
That idea was part of the reason Tianna decided to vote today.
“I wanted to wait for him,” she said, pointing to David. “I wanted us to go together.”
David said he was glad to see Election Day arrive.
“It has been a tense campaign, for sure,” he said.
Cars filled the union hall’s parking lot and were parked along adjacent Ruby Street and a block east on Jackson Street.
Ray and Kelsey Werner, both 31, stood in line at the polling place with their children, 3-year-old Oscar and 1-year-old Mabel.
“We vote in person because it’s a tradition,” Ray said.
“We wanted to make sure we got in before we went to work,” Kelsey added. “I remember going with my parents (to vote) at the high school in the town where I grew up. I hope our kids remember coming with us.”
Ten minutes after polls opened, Matthew Henick, 23, arrived at the end of the line of voters at Holy Trinity Church, the Precinct 15 site at 1700 Lincoln Ave. in Dubuque.
“I wanted to make sure my vote counted,” Henick said about voting in person.
By 7:20 a.m., Todd Lindquist, 26, had arrived in line to vote at St. John’s Parish House, the Precinct 17 site at 1401 Locust St.
“Why did I vote in person? I’m a classic procrastinator,” Lindquist said. “I think another reason I waited was getting all the (election-related) mail was almost overwhelming. I would ignore it.”