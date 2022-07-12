Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. In this edition, we highlight developments in Cascade and Manchester, Iowa, as well as Stockton, Ill.
A couple operating a mobile barbecue business plans to open a brick-and-mortar location in Cascade.
Brice and Shawna Morris, who live just north of Cascade, are opening Moski’s BBQ at 329 First Ave. W., a former Subway location. Brice Morris said the goal is to open Aug. 19, coinciding with Cascade Hometown Days.
“We had several people asking if we would be interested in doing a brick and mortar,” he said. “We were pretty hesitant on buying a place, but it worked out in our favor. … It’s been something that started as a hobby and really turned into a business.”
Morris said he and his wife initially found success participating in barbecue competitions before they decided to start a Moski’s BBQ trailer about three years ago. The trailer still will operate after the Moski’s BBQ brick-and-mortar location opens.
“We know by providing good stuff, we’ve built a reputation in the area,” he said. “It’s been very good. We’re booking all the way into December already.”
Morris said the restaurant has been undergoing a complete renovation, including the installation of a brand-new kitchen. A smokehouse also will be attached to the building with two smokers.
“A lot of people may think they know what good barbecue tastes like, but ours is true woodfire barbecue,” Morris said. “There’s not a lot of that in our area in Iowa.”
He said some of the most popular items with Moski’s BBQ customers have been pulled pork and brisket. He noted that sauce always is served on the side of dishes.
“You don’t always need sauce to make it taste good,” he said. “You can still taste everything that comes with it, the meat and the seasoning and the smoke. It’s not like taking a bite of it and only tasting smoke. We credit that to the smokers that we have.”
Morris said he and Shawna are looking forward to people coming to the new location to experience their food for themselves.
“We’re a small business, and we want to keep it that way,” he said. “We know the quality will be where it needs to be. I feel that the reason for that is Shawna and I put a lot of work into it.”
Moski’s BBQ can be contacted at 319-431-7543 or at moskisbbq@gmail.com. The business can also be found on Facebook at bit.ly/3auYUup.
Coffee chain to open drive-thru in Manchester
A nationwide coffee chain will open a drive-thru location in Manchester.
City Manager Tim Vick confirmed that a Scooter’s Coffee location will open at 301 W. Main St., across from Manchester Whitewater Park. The building is currently under construction.
“That’s been an empty lot for a long time,” Vick said. “Preliminary discussions (on a Scooter’s Coffee location) started occurring in November of last year.”
Vick said the spot will be a drive-thru only location. He said he did not know an opening timeframe for the business, though he estimated the building would be complete in the next two months.
This is the second Scooter’s Coffee location in the area to open this year. Another drive-thru spot opened in Maquoketa this past spring.
The chain is approaching 500 locations in the U.S., according to the Scooter’s Coffee website. A spokesperson for Scooter’s Coffee confirmed plans to open the Manchester location and said the store is expected to employ about 15 people. The store will offer espresso beverages, coffee, smoothies, Red Bull infusions, pastries and breakfast items.
Vick also noted that the coffee spot is the second business opening soon in Manchester’s downtown. Joe’s Pizza will open at 110 N. Franklin St. later this year.
“You will see some changes in the downtown soon,” Vick said. “We’re looking forward to seeing them open downtown soon. And it’s in a good place, right across from the Whitewater Park.”
New owner for Stockton coffee shop, pet-friendly elements planned
A Stockton business has a new owner and name, with plans to add other elements to the business in the future.
Tina Boop will open Whiskers & Waggs Catfe and Barkery on Aug. 1 at 622 S. Main St. The site previously housed coffee shop and gaming parlor Broshous Brewhous, which opened last summer.
“I was a retail manager at a big box store for over 20 years, and I saw a listing (for the property) on Facebook,” Boop said. “It felt like the right time, right place to do something different with all the experience I had.”
Boop, of Pearl City, Ill., said she plans to keep the same coffee menu, and she also will serve food such as soups, salads and sandwiches. The business also boasts a drive-thru.
“We’re still learning the business,” she said. “As we’re learning, we’ll put more twists and turns on the menu.”
In addition, Boop said the six casino gaming machines that Brohous Brewhous had will be available for play. However, the machines might not be available Aug. 1, as Boop said her gaming license might take longer to be approved.
Next spring, Boop plans to add pet-friendly elements to the business as well, hence the change to a pet-themed name.
She said she envisions adding a “cat parlor” to the property, similar to kitty cafes mostly featured in urban areas. She also plans to put in an outdoor dog park.
“You hear everybody say, ‘Oh, I love coffee. That would be fun,’” Boop said. “But I love business. It’s not just about serving a dog person or a cat person. It’s about everybody. It’s about trying to take that niche of giving everybody a little something.”
Upon opening, Whiskers & Waggs Catfe and Barkery will operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It will be closed Mondays, and it will be open for limited hours on Sunday, though the exact hours have not yet been decided.
The business can be reached at whiskerwaggs@outlook.com and found on Facebook at bit.ly/3OYfVwf.
