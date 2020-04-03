PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Although the campus has been cleared of most faculty, staff and students in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, construction on a nearly $24 million building project continues at the University of Wisconsin- Platteville.
Once it is completed in March 2021, the renovated Boebel Hall will include common work areas, laboratories, research space and classrooms — serving students in biology, chemistry and a new environmental science and conservation bachelor’s program.
“This building, we like to think of it as embracing a ‘healthy world’ concept,” said Wayne Weber, dean of the College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture. “It’s going to meet the challenge of human and environmental health. … By doing this, we are encouraging new collaborations, from atoms to ecosystems.”
Project Manager Alex Williams, of Miron Construction Co., said crews are gutting the building’s interior through May.
Then they will spend the summer months installing new electrical and plumbing systems, stud walls, a new roof and masonry.
State capital building project dollars are funding the renovation, along with the construction of a $55 million engineering building known as Sesquicentennial Hall. University officials anticipate groundbreaking on the latter will occur in late autumn.
In March, university administrators announced the suspension of face-to-face classes for the rest of the semester, effectively vacating the campus of all personnel who can perform duties remotely.
The majority of students likewise departed. Only about 150 of 3,000 on-campus residents remain.
The efforts are intended to reduce the chance of exposure to the new coronavirus, which has as of Thursday, infected more than 1,500 people in Wisconsin and killed 31.
Miron Construction Co. likewise has taken steps to reduce potential viral spread during construction by abiding by social distancing guidelines and providing a hand-washing station on site.
According to company policies, workers who exhibit respiratory illness symptoms or who have come into contact with someone who has a confirmed case of COVID-19 are not permitted to be present at the site.
Meanwhile, only one person at a project site may have contact with delivery drivers, who themselves must maintain a distance of six feet from all workers.
While Boebel Hall’s renovation has not been impacted by the departure of students, UW-Platteville Chancellor Dennis Shields said that the loss of revenue generated by student fees prompted administrators to reconsider whether to undertake campus projects that are not state funded.
“Figuring out how to financially survive this is part of the challenge,” Shields said. “We are going to be refunding residence hall payments — pro-rated — food service, dining. That alone is going to be several million dollars.”