10277022.JPG
Buy Now

Edward Molitore turned 100 on Oct. 31, 1997.

 Dave Kettering

A Dubuquer whose singing career included operatic engagements around the world turned 100 this month in 1997.

Edward Molitore was an acclaimed tenor who also developed his skill as a visual artist while living in Italy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.