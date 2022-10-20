A Dubuquer whose singing career included operatic engagements around the world turned 100 this month in 1997.
Edward Molitore was an acclaimed tenor who also developed his skill as a visual artist while living in Italy.
Having retired from the operatic stage in the early 1940s, Molitore spent time in New York City and St. Louis focusing on his second career as a portrait artist.
Molitore, who died in 2002 in Dubuque, helped improve several local institutions as a notable philanthropist in his later years.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the approach of his landmark birthday in its Oct. 26, 1997, edition.
NEARING 100, TENOR STILL SINGS ARIAS OF A ‘WONDERFUL LIFE’
“Unless America has gone completely deaf, Edward Molitore will one day be acclaimed as one of the greatest tenors to have come from this country,” wrote a music critic for the New York Times more than 50 years ago.
Molitore, who will turn 100 on Friday, has been thinking a lot lately about that review and other highlights of his career.
“I’ve done so many things in my life that it’s hard to summarize the last 100 years,” he said, clutching a copy of the critic’s words. “There’s not one day I would have done differently.”
When he was 3 years old, Molitore came to Dubuque with his family. His father, the Rev. Hugh Dowling Atchison, was pastor for 38 years at what was then St. Luke’s Methodist Episcopal Church.
One of three musically-talented children in the family, Molitore graduated from Dubuque schools and went on to pursue a career in opera singing.
When he was 24, Molitore earned a fellowship to study grand opera in Italy. He discovered Italians had difficulty pronouncing his name, so he assumed his mother’s maiden name.
In 1921, he met his wife, Camilla, a soprano performing in opera. They were married nine months later on Christmas Eve in the courtyard of a castle in Florence.
After mastering more than 20 operatic roles, the Molitores returned to the United States in 1924. Their American careers in grand opera included an engagement in Baltimore, followed by a tour with the Russian Grand Opera Company; a 12-week engagement with Irene Dunn and the St. Louis Municipal Summer Opera; and a 31-week tour of 48 states with Geraldine Farrar, performing “Carmen.”
Molitore began painting in Italy, but he didn’t give up singing until the early 1940s.
“Singing and painting have always been equally important to me, but my paintings are more lasting,” he said, looking at a favorite portrait of his late wife.
Molitore’s artwork includes landscapes and portraits in oils and acrylics. Some of his paintings are hung in his one-room apartment; others are on display in the Molitore Art Gallery at the University of Dubuque.
“It’s been a wonderful life because we were successful in very different careers,” Molitore said.
Because of their fondness for Dubuque, the Molitores moved to Bethany Home from San Francisco in 1989.
Before Camilla died six years ago, the Molitores decided to do what they could for Dubuque.
In addition to the University of Dubuque, the Molitores have donated generously to Hillcrest Family Services and Bethany Home.
