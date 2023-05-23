Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
SAINT OLAF, Iowa – A local law enforcement agency’s K-9 unit has received donated body armor.
Clayton County Sheriff’s Department dog Rexo received a bullet- and stab-protective vest from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, according to an online announcement.
The vest is sponsored by a 2022 Fallen K9 Hero fundraiser hosted by Vested Interest in K9s.
Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount. A donation of $985 sponsors one vest.
