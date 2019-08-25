There is no easy path to the elimination of the Electoral College, but Tam Prenosil believes it can be done.
After all, the U.S. Constitution is a living document, one designed to be updated — if, of course, certain conditions are met.
“There have been constitutional amendments,” said Prenosil, president of the Dubuque chapter of the League of Women Voters. “My favorite one was the 19th for giving women the right to vote.”
Prenosil and her team will host an informational meeting Thursday at Carnegie-Stout Public Library. The goal will be to explain the national organization’s opposition to the Electoral College, the system through which U.S. presidents are chosen. The league for decades has advocated abolishing the system in favor of a popular vote.
Still, though Prenosil’s assertion that the league’s long-held stance is non-partisan, politics almost certainly will factor heavily into any discussion regarding the system’s future.
“It’s hard to separate it from politics when it seems like one political side benefits from the continuation of the Electoral College and one side is seen to be benefiting from its removal,” said Christopher Budzisz, a political science professor at Loras College. “It’s hard to see the non-partisan terms when it’s so easy to see the partisan advantage.”
Electoral college
The framework of the Electoral College was built into the U.S. Constitution, giving each state a certain number of electors who are tasked with picking presidents. Historically, a statewide popular vote has determined which candidates a state’s electors will choose.
Typically, Electoral College results amplify the outcome of the popular vote.
For example, Republican Ronald Reagan’s historic 1984 landslide victory netted him 525 electoral votes to opponent Walter Mondale’s 13. That means Reagan’s ticket earned nearly 98% of the electoral votes available.
Conversely, while Reagan’s popular vote victory still was decisive, only about 59% of the ballots cast were in his favor.
“Reagan’s landslide wasn’t (as) great (as it seemed),” Prenosil said.
Five times in U.S. history has a president lost the popular vote but managed an electoral win.
Republican George W. Bush in 2000 snagged a controversial Electoral College victory. And in 2016, Republican Donald Trump lost the popular vote by a substantial margin, but his edge in the Electoral College was equally significant.
“It is an interesting constitutional question and a fundamental question for a democracy,” said Budzisz. “How do you choose your leaders? But it does get clouded in partisan politics easily.”
For Prenosil and the league, the current structure is far from ideal. And that’s not a new position.
“The League of Women Voters of the United States has had a petition to elect our president by direct popular vote and doing away with the Electoral College since 1970,” she said. “This is well before the 2000 election between (Democrat Al) Gore and Bush and the hanging chads in Florida.”
Controversy
The League of Women Voters as an organization believes that one person should have one vote. And that vote should count the same, no matter the state or region in which a person resides.
Prenosil noted that 30% of Californians tend to vote Republican. But the state in recent history has been solidly blue.
“When you go Electoral College, their votes are just wiped out in that state,” she said.
But switching to a popular vote could mean that less-populous rural areas — which represent a geographical majority of the nation — could be rendered irrelevant in national contests, according to some Republicans.
In a Facebook post responding to a Democratic representative’s opposition to the system, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst wrote, “Eliminating the Electoral College would silence our voices here in Iowa and in many other states across the country.”
Chuck Grassley, Iowa’s other Republican U.S. senator, in April addressed the controversy.
“Abolishing the Electoral College would be bad news for Iowa and for the Midwest generally,” Grassley said in a statement. “It would mean vital sectors of the economy, regional cultures and entire ways of life wouldn’t have as much say in Washington (D.C.)”
Prenosil disagrees with that assessment.
“Agricultural concerns are important not only in Iowa, but also California,” she said. “Agricultural concerns are agricultural concerns, regardless of the state.”
There are other ways in which rural, less-populated states are given an elevated standing in the nation’s capitol. Each state, regardless of size or population, is awarded two U.S. senators, each of whom is on equal footing with peers from other states.
“That would be true if the Electoral College was abolished or not,” Budzisz said.
Solutions?
Even the most-promising alternative to the Electoral College — a compact of states that have passed laws that require electoral votes be awarded to the winner of the popular vote — is looking less likely, Budzisz said.
A law in Colorado, the most recent state to join the compact, recently was struck down by a federal appeals court. The case could eventually come before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Budzisz questions whether the predicted desertion of middle America really would be a consequence of the elimination of the Electoral College.
“Would it actually lead candidates to campaign in more states and more areas?” he asked. “In other words, some Democratic candidates won’t really spend that much time in states or areas where they have no chance to win a statewide election. Same thing with a Republican. (Without the Electoral College) would you actually see Republicans campaigning in rural areas of California, for instance?”
He believes real change might require an electoral crisis.
“I think it’s going to end up taking another election in which the popular-vote winner loses and it would be in a situation in which it’s even more egregious,” Budzisz said. “I don’t think you’re going to have a change until you’re in a full-blown crisis.”